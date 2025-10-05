Schloesser, Parneet guide Mighty Marathas past Chola Chiefs in thrilling APL clash

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Mighty Marathas continued their strong run in the Archery Premier League, defeating Chola Chiefs 5–3 in a high-voltage contest on the fourth day of the tournament, here on Sunday.

Led by Dutch compound star Mike Schloesser, the Marathas held their composure in crucial moments to overcome a spirited fightback from the Chiefs, who were powered by the experienced trio of Rishabh Yadav, Deepika Kumari and Brady Ellison.

Schloesser set the tone early with a perfect 10 off his first arrow, while Yadav replied with a solid 9 for the Chiefs. The Marathas maintained superior consistency through the opening round, edging the Chiefs 76-73 to take a 2-0 lead.

The Chiefs hit back strongly in the second set.

Yadav opened with a perfect 10 and Ellison followed with another, helping the side register a narrow 77-75 win and level the match 2-2 despite continued accuracy from Schloesser.

The third set turned into a battle of nerves as both teams traded perfect 10s. Schloesser and Parneet Kaur were in fine rhythm for the Marathas, while Deepika and Ellison kept the Chiefs in contention.

The set ended in a 77-77 deadlock, leaving the overall scores tied at 3-3 heading into the final round.

In the decisive fourth set, Schloesser once again led from the front with consecutive perfect 10s, supported by Parneet, who was equally composed under pressure.

Though Yadav and Deepika responded in kind, Ellison faltered with an 8 at a crucial juncture, allowing the Marathas to edge ahead.

Dhiraj closed out the contest in style with a final perfect 10 as the Marathas sealed the set 77-75 and the match 5-3.

The result kept the Mighty Marathas unbeaten in the ongoing league, while the Chola Chiefs, despite flashes of brilliance, will rue missed opportunities in the closing stages.