Schopman seeks improvement in defence and penalty corner

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) The Indian women’s hockey team may have put behind the Asian Games disappointment to some extent by clinching gold in the Asian Champions Trophy, but head coach Janneke Schopman feels her players need improvement in defence as well as in penalty corner conversion.

After settling for a bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games, India produced a terrific show in the Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi to win gold for the second time in the history of the competition.

Despite India conceding a mere two goals in the competition, one each against Thailand and China, Schopman has identified areas where the team needs improvement.

“In Asian Champions Trophy, a lot of things went well. There are still many areas we can improve. We have got too many cards in the tournament — unnecessary at times. We can improve the use of our referral, although that was quite good in the final,” Schopman replied to a PTI query on Wednesday during a virtual interaction.

“Our penalty corner defence and our penalty corner attack are ongoing areas of attention. Defending is improving, but (it is) still something we have to really keep focusing on,” she added.

Schopman said having mental conditioning coach Peter Haberl has taken some pressure off her shoulders given that the team needed someone with expertise on the subject.

“With the help of Peter Haberl, who joined us in Asian Champions Trophy, we were able to address things that previously might have been solely focused on my shoulders, whereas I'm not an expert in the mental side of things,” Schopman said.

“I do know a lot about it. For me, it was very important he was there so he could evaluate my performance. I've worked with him in the past, so he knows me pretty well,” she said.

"In the end, it's not so much about just playing in Asian Games and winning or losing. It's always about us and how we can be better and I think that is what we want for the Olympic qualifier as well — leaving no stone unturned,” Schopman added.

India captain Savita Punia said the team was unhappy with its campaign in the Asian Games and admitted there was some level of ‘breakdown’ within the squad too.

“With the Asian Games result, there was no happiness inside us. We felt we did not go there for this (bronze medal). Because, before going to the Asian Games, the team was very well-prepared. And it was not overconfidence; there was confidence that we are very close to qualifying (for Olympics), she said.

“When the (desired) result is not there, then there is a breakdown for obvious reason and you could see that with our team as well.

“We know that the Olympic qualifiers are going to take place in India. We can't get a better opportunity than this — to play in front of the home crowd,” Savita added.

India reached the sixth spot in the FIH rankings after winning the gold medal in the Asian Champions Trophy. They were clubbed with the fifth-ranked Germany for FIH Olympic Qualifiers to be played in Ranchi in January.

“Coming into top six takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Everyone has worked very hard in the last four years. We deserve to be there and we will do better in the future,” Savita said.

“We have played with England, Spain, Australia, Germany. The team is ready to play against any side.

"Four years ago, there was a fear if we play against a top team, what will be the result? But today, it has changed totally. The ranking doesn't matter to us. It's match-by-match," she said.