Scindia praises cricketers of Madhya Pradesh for making it to IPL

Indore, Aug 18 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday praised cricketers from his home state, saying 11 players of Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) have made their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MPL is the official T20 league of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

"Cricketers of Madhya Pradesh have performed brilliantly in different competitions. 11 players of MPL have made their place in IPL," Scindia, who had earlier served as president of MPCA, said at the annual award distribution ceremony of the cricket body in Indore.

At the ceremony, Kumar Kartikeya Singh was awarded the 'Madhavrao Scindia Award' for the best cricketer in the category of senior male players, while Anushka Sharma was awarded the 'Maharani Usha Devi Award' for the best cricketer in the category of senior female players.

Saumya Pandey was given a special award for her debut in international cricket.

Syed Gulrez Ali, Narendra Bakhtriya, Sandeep Mungre, and SK Byas were awarded the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for their remarkable contribution in different fields of cricket on the occasion. PTI HWP MAS NSK