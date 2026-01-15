Sciver-Brunt goes berserk to lift MI to 161/5

Navi Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Nat-Sciver Brunt batted with the brute force she is known for to lift Mumbai Indians to 161 for five after a rather ordinary first half of the innings against UP Warriorz in the WPL here on Thursday.

The opening pairing of Amanjot Kaur (38 off 33) and G Kamalimi (5 off 12) could never really get going on a slow pitch that offered assistance to the spinners.

Sciver-Brunt (65 off 43) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 11) got together after the openers departed in successive overs.

Labouring to 54 for two in 10 overs, Sciver-Brunt changed the course of the innings with remarkable hitting.

Thanks to her special knock, Mumbai Indians managed to put a competitive total with as many as 107 runs coming in the last 10 overs.

After Harmanpreet fell to a sweep shot off Asha Shobhana, Nicola Carey provided ideal support to Sciver-Brunt, who kept collecting boundaries for fun.

It was the 17-run over from Shobhana that gave the innings much needed momentum with Sciver-Brunt hammering a coupe of fours and a straight six.

UP Warriorz, chasing their first win of the season, would be backing themselves to chase down the target. PTI BS AH AH