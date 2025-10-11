Sciver-Brunt guides England to 253/9 against Sri Lanka

Colombo, Oct 11 (PTI) England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a record fifth hundred in ICC Women's World Cup to guide her team to a competitive 253 for nine against Sri Lanka in a group league fixture here on Saturday.

Sciver-Brunt made a magnificent run-a-ball 117 to create the new record as no other player has got five centuries in women's cricket's 50-over showpiece. She had scored two centuries each in the last two World Cups.

Sent in, England saw senior batters Tammy Beaumont (32 off 29 balls) and Heather Knight (29 off 47) lose their wickets after getting starts, even as Sciver-Brunt held one with her solid batting.

Veteran left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera was the best bowler for Sri Lanka, returning fine figures of 3/33 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores: England: 253/9 in 50 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 117; Inoka Ranaweera 3/33). PTI AH AH AT AT