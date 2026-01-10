Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet slam half-tons as MI make competitive 195/4 vs DC

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur showcased why they are among the most feared batters in limited-overs cricket, smashing scintillating unbeaten half-centuries to propel Mumbai Indians to a competitive 195 for 4 against Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League match here on Saturday.

A day after a below-par outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 33-year-old all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt roared back to form, smashing 13 boundaries in a fluent 46-ball 70.

She anchored the defending champions' innings alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was equally belligerent, striking eight boundaries and three sixes in her unbeaten 42-ball 74.

The pair's 66-run partnership for the third wicket became the cornerstone of MI's competitive total, steadying the innings after opener Amelia Kerr’s first-ball duck.

Kerr’s woes continued as she was trapped by an unnecessary expansive shot, edging a ball moving away from her behind to Lizelle Lee.

However, Sciver-Brunt quickly turned the tide. She took aim at West Indian pacer Chinelle Henry, scoring 10 runs in the second over and adding two more boundaries in the fourth.

Sciver-Brunt's 49-run partnership with opener Gunalan Kamalini helped steady the Mumbai innings. Kamalini looked to capitalise on the momentum, hitting two boundaries in the seventh over, before young Delhi Capitals right-arm pacer Nandani Sharma came around the wicket and tempted her with an almost wide yorker, resulting in Kamalini being caught behind.

Despite Kamalini’s dismissal, Sciver-Brunt continued to dominate, reaching her half-century off just 32 balls, with Harmanpreet ensuring she held the strike.

The England stalwart punished anything short of a length and DC off-spinner Sneh Rana found this out the hard way in the 10th over, conceding two boundaries.

The onslaught continued till Sciver-Brunt was dismissed, caught by DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues off the bowling of Shree Charani. Harmanpreet then took charge.