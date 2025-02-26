Sciver-Brunt''s all-round show, Matthews'' fifty power MI to eight-wicket win over UPW

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews smashed commanding fifties after a superb bowling effort as Mumbai Indians hammered UP Warriorz by eight wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Sciver-Brunt continued her sensational form, finishing with figures of 3/18 as MI restricted UPW to 142/9 after opting to bowl first.

The England all-rounder then played a match-winning knock of 75 not out off 44 balls, including 13 fours, forming an 82-ball 133-run second-wicket partnership with Matthews (59 off 50 balls) to guide MI to victory in just 17 overs.

MI's third consecutive win propelled them to the top of the standings with six points, while UPW remained in fourth place after their fourth loss in six encounters with MI.

MI’s chase started quietly, with Matthews being dropped by Ecclestone early. After seven dot balls, Yastika Bhatia was dismissed off Deepti Sharma's bowling, leaving MI at 6/1 in the 4th over.

Matthews then responded with a four and a six, before Sciver-Brunt took charge, smashing three consecutive fours off Saima Thakor in a 15-run over, as MI ended the power play at 33/1.

Sciver-Brunt continued her explosive hitting, striking consecutive fours off Chinelle Henry in a 13-run over. Ecclestone came next, and the England batter blasted three more fours in the 13th over to bring up her fifty off just 29 balls.

In the 16th over, Matthews joined the fun, smashing a six off Grace Harris before adding two more fours in a 22-run over. She too brought up her fifty off 45 balls.

Although Matthews was dismissed by Ecclestone in the 17th over, the damage had already been done, and MI reached the target with ease.

Earlier, UPW had made a solid start as Harris, opening the innings, struck six fours and two sixes in a fiery knock. She added 79 runs for the second wicket with Vrinda Dinesh (33), but UPW suffered an inexplicable collapse, losing four wickets for just 12 runs and never recovered.

Sciver-Brunt was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets, while spinner Sanskriti Gupta (2/11) played a key role with a twin strike. Shabnim Ismail (2/33) also chipped in with two wickets, and Amelia Kerr (1/24) and Hayley Matthews (1/38) claimed one wicket each.

UPW lost Kiran Navgire early, but Harris's aggressive stroke play, particularly against Ismail and Matthews, kept the pressure on MI.

Vrinda also found her rhythm, hitting Sciver-Brunt for two fours and driving Ismail to the ropes.

However, the momentum shifted when Amelia Kerr removed Harris in the 10th over, sparking a collapse. UPW lost three more wickets, including that of captain Deepti Sharma, in quick succession.

After Grace’s departure, Gupta struck twice, dismissing Vrinda and Tahila McGrath in consecutive balls, while Matthews accounted for Deepti in the 12th over, leaving UPW reeling at 93/5.

Sciver-Brunt then cleaned up the lower order, dismissing Shweta Sehrawat (19) and Henry (7) as UPW lost their way. PTI ATK UNG