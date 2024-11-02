Scoreboard: 2nd Day of 3rd Test between India and New Zealand

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the third and final Test between India and New Zealand here.

India (1st innings): Yashasvi Jaiswal b Patel 30 Rohit Sharma c Latham b Henry 18 Shubman Gill c Mitchell b Patel 90 Mohammed Siraj lbw b Patel 0 Virat Kohli run out 4 Rishabh Pant lbw b Sodhi 60 Ravindra Jadeja c Mitchell b Phillips 14 Sarfaraz Khan c Blundell b Patel 0 Washington Sundar not out 38 Ravichandran Ashwin c Mitchell b Patel 6 Akash Deep run out 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2) 3 Total: (All out in 59.4 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-78, 3-78, 4-84, 5-180, 6-203, 7-204, 8-227, 9-247, 10-263.

Bowling: Matt Henry 8-1-26-1, William O’Rourke 2-1-5-0, Ajaz Patel 21.4-3-103-5, Glenn Phillips 20-0-84-1, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-8-0, Ish Sodhi 7-0-36-1. More PTI AYG