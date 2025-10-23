Scoreboard: 2nd ODI between India and Australia

Adelaide, Oct 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and Australia here on Thursday. India: Rohit Sharma c Hazlewood b Starc 73 Shubman Gill c Marsh b Bartlett 9 Virat Kohli lbw b Bartlett 0 Shreyas Iyer b Zampa 61 Axar Patel c Starc b Zampa 44 KL Rahul b Zampa 11 Washington Sundar c Hazlewood b Bartlett 12 Nitish Kumar Reddy st Carey b Zampa 8 Harshit Rana not out 24 Arshdeep Singh b Starc 13 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-2, W-5) 9 Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-17, 3-135, 4-160, 5-174, 6-213, 7-223, 8-226, 9-263 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-62-2, Josh Hazlewood 10-2-29-0, Xavier Bartlett 10-1-39-3, Mitchell Owen 2-0-20-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-60-4, Cooper Connolly 3-0-11-0, Matthew Short 3-0-23-0, Travis Head 2-0-16-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC