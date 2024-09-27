Scoreboard: 2nd Test; India vs Bangladesh Day 1

Kanpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

Bangladesh 1st innings: Zakir Hasan c Jaiswal b Akash Deep 0 Shadman Islam lbw b Akash Deep 24 Mominul Haque not out 40 Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 31 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 6 Extras: 6 (b-4, lb-1, nb-1) Total: 107/3 in 35 overs Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-29, 3-80 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-4-19-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-0-27-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-0-22-1, Akash Deep 10-4-34-2. PTI DDV