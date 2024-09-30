Scoreboard: 2nd Test; India vs Bangladesh, Day 4

Kanpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Scoreboard on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Monday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: Zakir Hasan c Jaiswal b Akash Deep 0 Shadman Islam lbw b Akash Deep 24 Mominul Haque not out 107 Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 31 Mushfiqur Rahim b Bumrah 11 Litton Das c Sharma b Mohammed Siraj 13 Shakib Al Hasan c Mohammed Siraj b Ashwin 9 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 20 Taijul Islam b Bumrah 5 Hasan Mahmud lbw b Siraj 1 Khaled Ahmed c and b Ravindra Jadeja 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-6, NB-2) 12 Total: 233 (For 10 wickets in 74.2 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-29, 3-80, 4-112, 5-148, 6-170, 224-7, 230-8, 231-9, 233-10.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 18-7-50-3, Mohammed Siraj 17-2-57-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-1-45-2, Akash Deep 15-6-43-2, Ravindra Jadeja 9.2-0-28-1. (MORE) PTI ATK