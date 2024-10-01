Scoreboard: 2nd Test; India vs Bangladesh, Day 5

Kanpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh 1st innings: 233 India 1st innings: 285/9 decl.

Bangladesh 2nd innings: Shadman Islam c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Akash Deep 50 Zakir Hasan lbw b Ashwin 10 Hasan Mahmud b Ashwin 4 Mominul Haque c Rahul b Ashwin 2 Najmul Hossain Shanto b Ravindra Jadeja 19 Mushfiqur Rahim b Bumrah 37 Litton Das c Pant b Ravindra Jadeja 1 Shakib Al Hasan c and b Ravindra Jadeja 0 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Pant b Bumrah 9 Taijul Islam lbw b Bumrah 0 Khaled Ahmed not out 5 Extras: (B-1, LB-5, W-1, NB-2) 9 Total: (10 wkts, 47 Overs) 146 Fall of Wickets: 18-1, 26-2, 36-3, 91-4, 93-5, 94-6, 94-7, 118-8, 130-9, 146-10 Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 10-5-17-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-3-50-3, Akash Deep 8-3-20-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 10-2-34-3. (MORE) PTI ATK