Advertisment
Sports

Scoreboard: 3rd Day of 3rd Test between India and New Zealand

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Ajaz Patel celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Sarfaraz Khan on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Mumbai: Scoreboard on the third day of the third and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

Advertisment

New Zealand 1st Innings: 235 all out

India 1st Innings: 263 all out

New Zealand 2nd innings: (overnight 171/9) Tom Latham b Akash Deep 1 Devon Conway c Shubman Gill b Washington Sundar 22 Will Young c&b Ashwin 51 Rachin Ravindra st Pant b Ashwin 4 Daryl Mitchell c Ashwin b Jadeja 21 Tom Blundell b Jadeja 4 Glenn Phillips b Ashwin 26 Ish Sodhi c Kohli b Jadeja 8 Matt Henry b Jadeja 10 Ajaz Patel c Akash Deep b Ravindra Jadeja 8 William ORourke not out 2

Advertisment

Extras: (B-12, LB-4, NB-1) 17 

Total: (all out in 45.5 overs) 174 

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-39, 3-44, 4-94, 5-100, 6-131, 7-148, 8-150, 9-171, 10-174.

Advertisment

Bowling: Akash Deep 5-0-10 -1, Washington Sundar 10-0-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 17-1-63-3, Ravindra Jadeja 13.5-3-55-5.

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe