Scoreboard 3rd ODI: IND vs SA

Visakhapatnam, Dec 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa’s innings: Quinton de Kock b Prasidh 106 Ryan Rickelton c Rahul b Arshdeep 0 Temba Bavuma c Kohli b Jadeja 48 Matthew Breetzke lbw b Prasidh 24 Aiden Markram c Kohli b Prasidh 1 Dewald Brevis c Rohit b Kuldeep 29 Marco Jansen c Jadeja b Kuldeep 17 Corbin Bosch c&b Kuldeep 12 Keshav Maharaj not out 20 Lungi Ngidi lbw b Kuldeep 1 Ottneil Baartman b Prasidh 3 Extras: 12 (lb-4, w-7, nb-1) Total: 270 in 47.5 overs Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-113, 3-168, 4-170, 5-199, 6-234, 7-235, 8-252, 9-258, 10-270 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 8-1-36-1, Harshit Rana 8-2-44-0, Prasidh Krishna 9.5-0-66-4, Ravindra Jadeja 9-0-50-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-41-4, Tilak Varma 3-0-29-0. PTI MORE DDV