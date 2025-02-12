Scoreboard 3rd ODI: India vs England

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and England here on Wednesday.

India: Rohit Sharma c Salt b Wood 1 Shubman Gill b Rashid 112 Virat Kohli c Salt b Rashid 52 Shreyas Iyer c Salt b Rashid 78 KL Rahul lbw b Mahmood 40 Hardik Pandya b Rashid 17 Axar Patel c Banton b Root 13 Washington Sundar c Brook b Wood 14 Harshit Rana c Buttler b Atkinson 13 Arshdeep Singh run out (Salt) 2 Kuldeep Yadav not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-12) 13 Total: (All out in 50 overs) 356 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-122, 3-226, 4-259, 5-289, 6-307, 7-333, 8-353, 9-353, 10-356 Bowling: Saqib Mahmood 10-0-68-1, Mark Wood 9-1-45-2, Gus Atkinson 8-0-74-1, Joe Root 5-0-47-1, Adil Rashid 10-0-64-4, Liam Livingstone 8-0-57-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC