Scoreboard 3rd WODI: IND vs AUS

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third women's ODI between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Australia Women Innings: Phoebe Litchfield c Harmanpreet Kaur b Deepti Sharma 119 Alyssa Healy b Pooja Vastrakar 82 Ellyse Perry lbw b Amanjot Kaur 16 Beth Mooney lbw b Shreyanka Patil 3 Tahlia McGrath lbw b Shreyanka Patil 0 Ashleigh Gardner b Shreyanka Patil 30 Annabel Sutherland c Harmanpreet Kaur b Amanjot Kaur 23 Georgia Wareham not out 11 Alana King not out 26 Extras: (LB-8, W-20) 28 Total: (7 wkts, 50 Overs) 338 Fall of Wickets: 189-1, 209-2, 216-3, 216-4, 256-5, 295-6, 299-7.

Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 7-0-52-0, Pooja Vastrakar 10-0-68-1, Shreyanka Patil 10-0-57-3, Mannat Kashyap 3-0-30-0, Deepti Sharma 10-0-53-1, Amanjot Kaur 10-0-70-2. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK