Scoreboard: 3rd Women's ODI; India vs Australia

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third Women's ODI match between India and Australia here on Friday.

India innings: Alyssa Healy c Kaur b Goud 30 Georgia Voll c sub (Chetry) b Rana 81 Ellyse Perry c Goud b Reddy 68 Beth Mooney run out 138 Ashleigh Gardner c Yadav b Renuka Singh 39 Tahlia McGrath lbw b Sharma 14 Grace Harris c & b Sharma 1 Georgia Wareham c Kaur b Renuka Singh 16 Alana King c Rana b Reddy 12 Kim Garth c & b Reddy 1 Megan Schutt not out 1 Extras: (NB-4, W-7) 11 Total: (All out, 47.5 overs) 412 Fall of wkts: 1-43, 2-150, 3-256, 4-338, 5-378, 6-379, 7-380, 8-399, 9-406.

Bowling: Kranti Goud 6-0-56-1, Renuka Singh 9-0-79-2, Sneh Rana 10-0-68-1, Arundhati Reddy 8.5-0-86-3, Deepti Sharma 10-0-75-2, Radha Yadav 4-0-48-0. PTI AM AM AM