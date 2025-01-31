Scoreboard 4th T20I: IND vs ENG

Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20I between India and England here on Friday.

India Innings: Sanju Samson c Brydon Carse b Saqib Mahmood 1 Abhishek Sharma c Jacob Bethell b Adil Rashid 29 Tilak Varma c Jofra Archer b Saqib Mahmood 0 Suryakumar Yadav c Brydon Carse b Saqib Mahmood 0 Rinku Singh c Adil Rashid b Brydon Carse 3 Shivam Dube not out 52 Hardik Pandya c Jos Buttler b Jamie Overton 53 Axar Patel c Jacob Bethell b Jamie Overton 5 Arshdeep Singh run out (Salt/Jamie Overton) 0 Ravi Bishnoi not out 0 Extras: (LB-3, W-5, NB-2) 10 Total: (9 wkts, 20 Overs) 181 Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 12-3, 57-4, 79-5, 166-6, 180-7, 180-8, 181-9 Bowler: Jofra Archer 4-0-37-0, Saqib Mahmood 4-1-35-3, Brydon Carse 4-0-39-1, Jamie Overton 4-0-32-2, Adil Rashid 4-0-35-1. (MORE) PTI ATK