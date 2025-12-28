Scoreboard: 4th T20I, INDW vs SLW

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth women’s T20I between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

India's innings: Smriti Mandhana c Dulani b Shehani 80 Shafali Verma c&b Madushani 79 Richa Ghosh not out 40 Harmanpreet Kaur not out 16 Extras: 6 (lb-4, w-2) Total: 221/2 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-162, 2-168 Bowling: Malsha Shehani 4-0-32-1, Kawya Kavindi 4-0-43-0, Kavisha Dilhari 4-0-47-0, Rashmika Sewwandi 2-0-25-0, Chamari Athapaththu 2-0-30-0, Nimasha Madhushani 4-0-40-1.