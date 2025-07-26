Scoreboard: 4th Test: India vs England Day 4 Tea

Manchester, Jul 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 358 England 1st innings (Overnight 544/7): Zak Crawley c Rahul b Jadeja 84 Ben Duckett c (sub) Jurel b Kamboj 94 Ollie Pope c Rahul b Washington 71 Joe Root st (sub) Jurel b Jadeja 150 Harry Brookst (sub) Jurel b Washington 3 Ben Stokes c Sudharsan b Jadeja 141 Jamie Smith c (sub) Jurel b Bumrah 9 Chris Woakes b Siraj 4 Liam Dawson b Bumrah 26 Brydon Carse c Siraj b Jadeja 47 Jofra Archer (not out) 2 Extras: (B-8, LB-15, NB-14, W-1) 38 Total: (all out in 157.1 overs) 669 Fall of wickets: 1-166, 2-197, 3-341, 4-349, 5-499, 6-515, 7-528, 8-563, 9-658.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 33-5-112-2, Anshul Kamboj 18-1-89-1, Mohammed Siraj 30-4-140-1, Shardul Thakur 11-0-55-0, Ravindra Jadeja 37.1-0-143-4, Washington Sundar 28-4-107-2.

India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Woakes 0 KL Rahul (batting) 30 Sai Sudharsan c Brook b Woakes 0 Shubman Gill (batting) 52 Extras: (nb-4) 4 Total: (for 2 wickets, 29 overs) 86 Bowling: Chris Woakes 7-2-25-2, Jofra Archer 7-2-18-0, Brydon Carse 7-2-22-0, Liam Dawson 7-2-17-0, Joe Root 1-0-4-0. PTI UNG