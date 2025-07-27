Scoreboard: 4th Test: India vs England Day 5

Manchester, Jul 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 358 England 1st innings 669 India 2nd innings (overnight 174/2 in 63 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Chris Woakes 0 KL Rahul lbw b Stokes 90 Sai Sudharsan c Harry Brook b Chris Woakes 0 Shubman Gill c Jamie Smith b Jofra Archer 103 Washington Sundar batting 21 Ravindra Jadeja batting 0 Extras: (b-4, w-1, nb-4) 9 Total: 223/4 in 89 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 0-2, 188-3, 222-4 Bowling: Chris Woakes 19-4-57-2, Jofra Archer 15-2-55-1, Brydon Carse 10-2-29-0, Liam Dawson 32-10-49-0, Joe Root 5-1-17-0, Ben Stokes 8-2-12-1. PTI AH AH