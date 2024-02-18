Scoreboard after India's win against England in 3rd Test

Rajkot, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard following India's 434-run win on the fourth day of the third Test against England here on Sunday.

India: 1st Innings: 445 England: 1st Innings: 319 India: 2nd Innings: 430/4 decl England: 2nd Innings: Zak Crawley lbw b Bumrah 11 Ben Duckett run out 4 Ollie Pope c Sharma b Jadeja 3 Joe Root lbw b Jadeja 7 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Jadeja 4 Ben Stokes lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 15 Ben Foakes c Jurel b Jadeja 16 Rehan Ahmed c Mohammed Siraj b Kuldeep Yadav 0 Tom Hartley b Ashwin 16 Mark Wood c Jaiswal b Jadeja 33 James Anderson not out 1 Extras: (B-5, LB-4, NB-3) 12 Total: (All out, 39.4 overs) 122 Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-18, 3-20, 4-28, 5-50, 6-50, 7-50, 8-82, 9-91.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-1-18-1, Mohammed Siraj 5-2-16-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12.4-4-41-5, Kuldeep Yadav 8-2-19-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 6-3-19-1. PTI AM AM AM