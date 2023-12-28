Scoreboard at Innings Break: India vs South Africa - 1st Test (Day 3)

Centurion, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard at innings break on Day 3 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: 245 South Africa 1st innings: Aiden Markram c Rahul b Mohammed Siraj 5 Dean Elgar c Rahul b Thakur 185 Tony de Zorzi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 28 Keegan Petersen b Bumrah 2 David Bedingham b Mohammed Siraj 56 Kyle Verreynne c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 4 Marco Jansen not out 84 Gerald Coetzee c Mohammed Siraj b Ashwin 19 Kagiso Rabada b Bumrah 1 Nandre Burger b Bumrah 0 Temba Bavuma (c) absent hurt Extras: (LB-13, NB-9, W-2) 24 Total: (All out in 108.4 overs) 408 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-104, 3-113, 4-244, 5-249, 6-360, 7-391, 8-392, 9-408.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 26.4-5-69-4, Mohammed Siraj 24-1-91-2, Shardul Thakur 19-2-101-1, Prasidh Krishna 20-2-93-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 19-6-41-1. PTI AYG