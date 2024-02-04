Scoreboard at lunch: 3rd Day of second Test between India and England

Visakhapatnam, Feb 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 396.

England 1st Innings: 253.

India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b James Anderson 17 Rohit Sharma c Root b James Anderson 13 Shubman Gill not out 60 Shreyas Iyer c Stokes b Tom Hartley 29 Rajat Patidar c Foakes b Rehan Ahmed 9 Axar Patel not out 2 Extras: 0 Total: (For 4 wickets in 35 overs) 130 Fall of wickets: 29-1, 30-2, 111-3, 122-4.

Bowling: James Anderson 7-1-15-2, Shoaib Bashir 6-0-37-0, Rehan Ahmed 8-2-28-1, Joe Root 2-1-1-0, Tom Hartley 12-0-49-1. PTI ATK