Scoreboard at lunch: 4th Test; Day 3 - IND vs ENG

Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

Advertisment

England 1st Innings: 353 India innings: (Overnight score of 219/7 in 73 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal b Bashir 73 Rohit Sharma c Foakes b Anderson 2 Shubman Gill lbw b Bashir 38 Rajat Patidar lbw b Bashir 17 Ravindra Jadeja c Pope b Bashir 12 Sarfaraz Khan c Root b Hartley 14 Dhruv Jurel b Tom Hartley 90 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Hartley 1 Kuldeep Yadav b James Anderson 28 Akash Deep lbw b Shoaib Bashir 9 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: (B-12, LB-5, NB-6) 23 TOTAL: (For 10 wickets in 103.2 overs) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-86, 3-112 4-130, 5-161, 6-171, 7-177, 8-253, 9-293, 10-307.

Bowling: James Anderson 18-4-48-2, Ollie Robinson 13-0-54-0, Shoaib Bashir 44-8-119-5, Tom Hartley 27.2-6-68-3, Joe Root 1-0-1-0.

PTI ATK ATK