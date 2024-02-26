Scoreboard at lunch: 4th Test; Day 4 - IND vs ENG

Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Monday.

England 1st Innings: 353 India 1st innings: 307 England 2nd innings: 145 India 2nd Innings (Overnight: 40 for no loss): Rohit Sharma c Foakes b Hartley 55 Yashasvi Jaiswal c Anderson b Root 37 Shubman Gill not out 18 Rajat Patidar c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 0 Ravindra Jadeja not out 3 Extras: (B-4, LB-1) 5 Total: (For 3 wickets in 37 overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-84, 2-99, 3-100 Bowling: Joe Root 6-0-21-1, Tom Hartley 13-1-40-1, Shoaib Bashir 15-3-40-1, James Anderson 3-1-12-0. PTI SSC SSC SSC