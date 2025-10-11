Scoreboard at Lunch, Day 2 of 2nd Test: IND vs WI

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Saturday.

India's innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Chanderpaul/Tevin Imlach) 175 KL Rahul st Imlach b Warrican 38 B Sai Sudharsan lbw b Warrican 87 Shubman Gill batting 75 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Jayden Seales b Warrican 43 Dhruv Jurel batting 7 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: 427-4 in 116 overs.

Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-251, 325-3, 416-4 Bowling: Jayden Seales 21-2-83-0, Anderson Phillip 17-2-71-0, Justin Greaves 14-1-58-0, Khary Pierre 22-1-77-0, Jomel Warrican 29-6-83-3, Roston Chase 13-0-55-0. PTI ATK