Scoreboard at lunch, Day 2 of First Test: IND vs WI

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 2 of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.

West Indies first innings: 162 India first innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shai Hope b Jayden Seales 36 KL Rahul not out 100 Sai Sudharsan lbw b Roston Chase 7 Shubman Gill c Justin Greaves b Roston Chase 50 Dhruv Jurel not out 14 Extras: (B-8, LB-1, W-1, NB-1) 11 Total: (3 wkts, 67 Overs) 218 Fall of Wickets: 68-1, 90-2, 188-3.

Bowler: Jayden Seales 12-2-35-1, Johann Layne 9-0-26-0, Justin Greaves 8-4-31-0, Jomel Warrican 8-2-23-0, Khary Pierre 17-0-57-0, Roston Chase 13-1-37-2.