Scoreboard at Lunch, Day 3 of 2nd Test: IND vs WI

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Sunday.

India's innings: 518/5 decl West Indies innings (O/n): 140/4 in 43 overs John Campbell c Sai Sudharsan b Jadeja 10 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Rahul b Jadeja 34 Alick Athanaze c Jadeja b Kuldeep Yadav 41 Shai Hope b Kuldeep Yadav 36 Roston Chase c & b Jadeja 0 Tevin Imlach lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 21 Justin Greaves lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 17 Khary Pierre batting 19 Jomel Warrican b Mohammed Siraj 1 Anderson Phillip batting 19 Extras: (LB-14, NB-5) 19 Total: (For 8 wkts, 72 overs) 217 Fall of wkts: 1-21, 2-87, 3-106, 4-107, 5-156, 6-163, 7-174, 8-175.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-4-28-0, Mohammed Siraj 8-1-16-1, Ravindra Jadeja 19-5-46-3, Kuldeep Yadav 22-3-72-4, Washington Sundar 13-2-41-0. PTI AM AM AM