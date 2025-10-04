Scoreboard at lunch, Day 3 of First Test: IND vs WI

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day three of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Saturday.

West Indies first innings: 162 India first innings: 448 for 5 declared West Indies second innings: 66 for 5 John Campbell c Sai Sudharsan b Jadeja 14 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Mohammed Siraj 8 Alick Athanaze not out 27 Brandon King c Rahul b Jadeja 5 Roston Chase b Kuldeep Yadav 1 Shai Hope c Jaiswal b Jadeja 1 Justin Greaves not out 10 Extras: 0 Total: (For 5 wickets in 27 overs) 66 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-24, 3-34, 4-35, 5-46 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-5-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-16-1, Ravindra Jadeja 11-3-30-3, Kuldeep Yadav 6-2-15-1.