Scoreboard at Lunch, Day 4 of 2nd Test: IND vs WI

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 4 of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 518/5 decl.

West Indies 1st innings: 248 West Indies 2nd innings (fo): 173/2 in 49 overs (overnight) John Campbell lbw b Jadeja 115 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Gill b Siraj 10 Alick Athanaze b Washington 7 Shai Hope batting 92 Roston Chase batting 23 Extras: 5 (b-2, lb-2, nb-1) Total: 252/3 in 78 overs Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-35, 3-212 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 9-2-26-1, Ravindra Jadeja 25-9-75-1, Washington Sundar 19-3-68-1, Kuldeep Yadav 15-1-59-0, Jasprit Bumrah 9-5-17-0, Yashasvi Jaiswal 1-0-3-0.