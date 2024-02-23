Scoreboard at lunch: Fourth Test; Day 1 -- IND vs ENG

Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley b Akash Deep 42 Ben Duckett c Dhruv Jurel b Akash Deep 11 Ollie Pope lbw b Akash Deep 0 Joe Root batting 16 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38 Ben Stokes lbw Jadeja 3 Extras: (NB-2) 2 Total: (For 5 wkts, 24.1 Overs) 112 Fall of Wickets: 47-1, 47-2, 57-3, 109-4, 112-5 Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 6-1-43-0, Akash Deep 7-0-24-3, Ravindra Jadeja 8.1-1-28-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-0-17-1. PTI ATK ATK