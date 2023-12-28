Scoreboard at Lunch: India vs South Africa - 1st Test (Day 3)

Centurion, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: 245 South Africa 1st innings: Aiden Markram c Rahul b Mohammed Siraj 5 Dean Elgar c Rahul b Thakur 185 Tony de Zorzi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 28 Keegan Petersen b Bumrah 2 David Bedingham b Mohammed Siraj 56 Kyle Verreynne c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 4 Marco Jansen batting 72 Gerald Coetzee c Mohammed Siraj b Ashwin 19 Kagiso Rabada batting 1 Extras: (LB-9, NB-9, W-2) 20 Total: (For 7 wickets in 100 overs) 392 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-104, 3-113, 4-244, 5-249, 6-360, 7-391.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 22-4-59-2, Mohammed Siraj 22-0-90-2, Shardul Thakur 19-2-101-1, Prasidh Krishna 19-2-92-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-5-41-1. PTI AYG