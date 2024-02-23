Scoreboard at stumps: 4th Test; Day 1 - IND vs ENG

Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley b Akash Deep 42 Ben Duckett c Jurel b Akash Deep 11 Ollie Pope lbw b Akash Deep 0 Joe Root not out 106 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38 Ben Stokes lbw b Jadeja 3 Ben Foakes c Jadeja b Mohammed Siraj 47 Tom Hartley b Mohammed Siraj 13 Ollie Robinson not out 31 Extras: (B-1, LB-6, NB-4) 11 Total: (For 7 wickets in 90 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-47, 3-57, 4-109, 5-112, 6-225, 7-245 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 13-3-60-2, Akash Deep 17-0-70-3, Ravindra Jadeja 27-7-55-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 22-1-83-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-3-21-0, Yashasvi Jaiswal 1-0-6-0.