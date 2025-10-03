Scoreboard at stumps, Day 2 of First Test: IND vs WI

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard on day two of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.

West Indies first innings: 162 India first innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shai Hope b Jayden Seales 36 KL Rahul c Justin Greaves b Warrican 100 Sai Sudharsan lbw b Roston Chase 7 Shubman Gill c Justin Greaves b Roston Chase 50 Dhruv Jurel c Shai Hope b Khary Pierre 125 Ravindra Jadeja batting 104 Washington Sundar batting 9 Extras: (b-12, lb-3, w-1, nb-1) 17 Total: 448/(5 in 128 overs Fall of wickets: 68-1, 90-2, 188-3, 218-4, 424-5 Bowling: Jayden Seales 19-2-53-1, Johann Layne 15-0-38-0, Justin Greaves 12-4-59-0, Jomel Warrican 29-5-102-1, Khary Pierre 29-1-91-1, Roston Chase 24-3-90-2. PTI AH AH