Scoreboard at tea: 4th Test; Day 2 - IND vs ENG

Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley b Akash Deep 42 Ben Duckett c Jurel b Akash Deep 11 Ollie Pope lbw b Akash Deep 0 Joe Root not out 122 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38 Ben Stokes lbw b Jadeja 3 Ben Foakes c Jadeja b Mohammed Siraj 47 Tom Hartley b Mohammed Siraj 13 Ollie Robinson c Jurel b Jadeja 58 Shoaib Bashir c Patidar b Jadeja 0 James Anderson lbw b Jadeja 0 Extras: (B-5, LB-9, NB-5) 19 Total: (All out in 104.5 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-47, 3-57, 4-109, 5-112, 6-225, 7-245, 8-347, 9-349, 10-353 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 18-3-78-2, Akash Deep 19-0-83-3, Ravindra Jadeja 32.5-7-67-4, Ravichandran Ashwin 22-1-83-1, Kuldeep Yadav 12-4 -22-0, Yashasvi Jaiswal 1-0-6-0.

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 54 Rohit Sharma c Foakes b Anderson 2 Shubman Gill lbw b Shoaib Bashir 38 Rajat Patidar lbw b Shoaib Bashir 17 Ravindra Jadeja c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 12 Sarfaraz Khan not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, NB-3) 7 Total: (For 4 wickets in 38 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-86, 3-112, 4-130 Bowling: James Anderson 10 -2-36-1, Ollie Robinson 9-0-39-0, Shoaib Bashir 15-2-32-3, Tom Hartley 4-1-20-0. PTI SSC SSC SSC