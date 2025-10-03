Scoreboard at tea, Day 2 of First Test: IND vs WI

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day two of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.

West Indies first innings: 162 India first innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shai Hope b Jayden Seales 36 KL Rahul c Justin Greaves b Warrican 100 Sai Sudharsan lbw b Roston Chase 7 Shubman Gill c Justin Greaves b Roston Chase 50 Dhruv Jurel batting 68 Ravindra Jadeja batting 50 Extras: (b-12, lb-1, w-1, nb-1) 15 Total: 326/4 in 96 overs Fall of wickets: 68-1, 90-2, 188-3, 218-4 Bowling: Jayden Seales 15-2-46-1, Johann Layne 11-0-30-0, Justin Greaves 10-4-48-0, Jomel Warrican 22-5-63-1, Khary Pierre 20-1-63-0, Roston Chase 18-2-63-2. PTI AH AH AH