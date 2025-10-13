Sports

Scoreboard at tea, Day 4 of 2nd Test: India vs West Indies

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day Four of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 518/5 decl.

West Indies 1st innings: 248 West Indies 2nd innings (fo): 173/2 in 49 overs (overnight) John Campbell lbw b Jadeja 115 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Gill b Siraj 10 Alick Athanaze b Washington 7 Shai Hope b Siraj 103 Roston Chase c sub (Padikkal) b Kuldeep 40 Tevin Imlach lbw b Kuldeep 12 Justin Greaves batting 35 Khary Pierre c Reddy b Kuldeep 0 Jomel Warrican b Bumrah 3 Anderson Phillip c Jurel b Bumrah 2 Jayden Seales batting 18 Extras: 16 (b-7, lb-7, nb-2) Total: 361/9 in 109 overs Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-35, 3-212, 4-271, 5-293, 6-298, 7-298, 8-307, 9-311 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 15-3-43-2, Ravindra Jadeja 29-9-92-1, Washington Sundar 23-3-80-1, Kuldeep Yadav 24-3-92-3, Jasprit Bumrah 17-5-37-2, Yashasvi Jaiswal 1-0-3-0. PTI DDV