Scoreboard at Tea: India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4

Rajkot, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day four of the third Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 445 England 1st Innings: 319 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 196-2 in 51 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 214 Rohit Sharma lbw b Root 19 Shubman Gill run out (Stokes/Hartley) 91 Rajat Patidar c Rehan Ahmed b Hartley 0 Kuldeep Yadav c Root b Rehan Ahmed 27 Sarfaraz Khan not out 68 Extras: (LB-9, W-2) 11 Total: (For 4 wickets decl in 98 overs) 430 Fall of wickets: 1-30, 1-185, 2-191 , 3-246, 4-258 Bowling: James Anderson 13-1-78-0, Joe Root 27-3-111-1, Tom Hartley 23-2-78-1, Mark Wood 10-0-46-0, Rehan Ahmed 25-1-108-1.

England 2nd innings: Zak Crawley lbw b Bumrah 11 Ben Duckett run out (Siraj/Dhruv Jurel) 4 Ollie Pope batting 2 Extras: (B-1) 1 Total: (For 2 wkts, 8.2 Overs) 18 Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 18-2.

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 4.2-1-8-1, Mohammed Siraj 3-1-9-0, Ravindra Jadeja 1-1-0-0. PTI ATK