Scoreboard at Tea: India vs South Africa - 1st Test (Day 3)

Centurion, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 3 of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: 245 South Africa 1st innings: 408 India 2nd innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 5 Rohit Sharma (c) b Rabada 0 Shubman Gill b Jansen 26 Virat Kohli batting 18 Shreyas Iyer batting 6 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (For 3 wickets in 16 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-13, 3-52.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 6-2-19-1, Nandre Burger 5-2-9-1, Marco Jansen 3-0-24-1, Gerald Coetzee 2-0-9-0. PTI AYG