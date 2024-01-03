Scoreboard at Tea on Day 1 of 2nd Test between India and South Africa

Cape Town, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at the tea break on the opening day of the second and final Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

South Africa (1st innings): 55 India (1st innings) Yashasvi Jaiswal b Rabada 0 Rohit Sharma (c) c Jansen b Burger 39 Shubman Gill c Jansen b Burger 36 Virat Kohli batting 20 Shreyas Iyer c Verreynne b Burger 0 KL Rahul batting 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-8, NB-4) 16 Total: (For 4 wickets in 24 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-72, 3-105, 4-110.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 6-2-10-1, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-26-0, Nandre Burger 8-2-42-3, Marco Jansen 6-2-21-0. PTI AYG