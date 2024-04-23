SCOREBOARD: CSK v LSG

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between CSK and LSG here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings Ajinkya Rahane c Rahul b Matt Henry 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 108 Daryl Mitchell c Hooda b Thakur 11 Ravindra Jadeja c Rahul b Mohsin 16 Shivam Dube run out 66 MS Dhoni not out 4 Extras (lb-2, w-2) 4 Total (For 4 wkts, 20 Overs) 210 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-49, 3-101, 4-205.

Bowling: Matt Henry 4-0-28-1, Mohsin Khan 4-0-50-1, Ravi Bishnoi 2-0-19-0, Yash Thakur 4-0-47-1, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-49-0, Krunal Pandya 2-0-15-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS