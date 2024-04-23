Scoreboard: CSK vs LSG

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between CSK and LSG here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings Ajinkya Rahane c Rahul b Matt Henry 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 108 Daryl Mitchell c Hooda b Thakur 11 Ravindra Jadeja c Rahul b Mohsin 16 Shivam Dube run out 66 MS Dhoni not out 4 Extras (lb-2, w-2) 4 Total (For 4 wkts, 20 Overs) 210 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-49, 3-101, 4-205.

Bowling: Matt Henry 4-0-28-1, Mohsin Khan 4-0-50-1, Ravi Bishnoi 2-0-19-0, Yash Thakur 4-0-47-1, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-49-0, Krunal Pandya 2-0-15-0.

Lucknow Super Giants Quinton de Kock b Chahar 0 KL Rahul c Gaikwad b Rahman 16 Marcus Stoinis (not out) 124 Devdutt Padikkal b Pathirana 13 Nicholas Pooran c Thakur b Pathirana 34 Deepak Hooda (not out) 17 Extras (B-1, LB-2, NB-3, W-3) 9 Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-33, 3-88, 4-158.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 2-0-11-1, Tushar Deshpande 3-0-34-0, Mustafizur Rahman 3.3-0-51-1, Shardul Thakur 3-0-42-0, Moeen Ali 2-0-21-0, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-16-0, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0-35-2. PTI UNG