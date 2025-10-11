Scoreboard, Day 2 of 2nd Test: IND vs WI

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Scoreboard on day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Chanderpaul/Tevin Imlach) 175 KL Rahul st Imlach b Warrican 38 B Sai Sudharsan lbw b Warrican 87 Shubman Gill not out 129 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Jayden Seales b Warrican 43 Dhruv Jurel b Roston Chase 44 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: (For 5 wickets in 134.2 overs) 518 Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-251, 3-325, 4-416, 5-518.

Bowling: Jayden Seales 22-2-88-0, Anderson Phillip 17-2-71-0, Justin Greaves 14-1-58-0, Khary Pierre 30-2-120-0, Jomel Warrican 34-6-98-3, Roston Chase 17.2-0-83-1. (MORE). PTI APA APA