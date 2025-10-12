Scoreboard, Day 3 of 2nd Test: IND vs WI

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 518/5 decl West Indies 1st innings: (Overnight 140/4) John Campbell c Sai Sudharsan b Jadeja 10 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Rahul b Jadeja 34 Alick Athanaze c Jadeja b Kuldeep Yadav 41 Shai Hope b Kuldeep Yadav 36 Roston Chase c & b Jadeja 0 Tevin Imlach lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 21 Justin Greaves lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 17 Khary Pierre b Bumrah 23 Jomel Warrican b Mohammed Siraj 1 Anderson Phillip not out 24 Jayden Seales lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 13 Extras: (B-5, LB-18, NB-5) 28 Total: (all out in 81.5 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-87, 3-106, 4-107, 5-156, 6-163, 7-174, 8-175, 9-221, 10-248.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 14-4-40-1, Mohammed Siraj 9-2-16-1, Ravindra Jadeja 19-5-46-3, Kuldeep Yadav 26.5-4-82-5, Washington Sundar 13-2-41-0.