Scoreboard: First WODI, India vs Ireland

Rajkot, Jan 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's ODI between India and Ireland here on Friday.

Ireland Innings: Sarah Forbes c Deepti Sharma b Titas Sadhu 9 Gaby Lewis c and b Deepti Sharma 92 Una Raymond-Hoeyrun out (Jemimah Rodrigues/Richa Ghosh) 5 Orla Prendergastst Richa Ghosh b Priya Mishra 9 Laura Delanyb Priya Mishra 0 Leah Paulrun out (Harleen Deol/Richa Ghosh) 59 Coulter Reilly not out 15 Arlene Kellylbw b Sayali Satghare 28 Georgina Dempsey not out 6 Extras: (LB-6, W-8, NB-1) 15 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 Overs) 238 Fall of Wickets: 27-1, 34-2 , 56-3, 56-4, 173-5, 194-6, 230-7.

Bowling: Titas Sadhu 9-1-48-1, Sayali Satghare10-2-43-1, Saima Thakor 10-0-30-0, Priya Mishra 9-1-56-2, Deepti Sharma 10-1-41-1, Pratika Rawal 2-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI APA APA