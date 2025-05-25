SCOREBOARD: GT vs CSK

Ahmedabad, May 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre c Siraj b Prasidh 34 Devon Conway b Rashid 52 Urvil Patel c Gill b Kishore 37 Shivam Dube c Coetzee b Shahrukh 17 Dewald Brevis c Buttler b Prasidh 57 Ravindra Jadeja (not out) 21 Extras (LB-7, W-5) 12 Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-107, 3-144, 4-156, 5-230.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-47-0, Arshad Khan 2-0-42-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-22-2, Gerald Coetzee 3-0-34-0, Sai Kishore 2-0-23-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-42-1, Shahrukh Khan 1-0-13-1. (More) PTI UNG