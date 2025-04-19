Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals scorecard: GT restricts DC to 203/8

Ahmedabad: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals:

Abishek Porel c Mohammed Siraj b Arshad Khan 18 Karun Nair c Arshad Khan b Prasidh Krishna 31 KL Rahul lbw b Prasidh Krishna 28 Axar Patel c Buttler b Prasidh Krishna 39 Tristan Stubbs c Prasidh Krishna b Mohammed Siraj 31 Ashutosh Sharma c sub (MK Lomror) b Sai Kishore 37 Vipraj Nigam c Buttler b Prasidh Krishna 0 Donovan Ferreira c Sai Kishore b Sharma 1 Mitchell Starc not out 2 Kuldeep Yadav not out 4

Extras:

(LB-3, W-9) 12 Total: (For 8 wkts, 20 overs) 203

Fall of wkts:

1-23, 2-58, 3-93, 4-146, 5-173, 6-173, 7-191, 8-199.

Bowling:

Mohammed Siraj 4-0-47-1, Arshad Khan 4-0-46-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-41-4, Rashid Khan 4-0-38-0, Ishant Sharma 3-0-19-1, Sai Kishore 1-0-9-1.