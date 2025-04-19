Sports

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals scorecard: GT restricts DC to 203/8

Prasidh Krishna KL Rahul Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Ahmedabad: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals:

Abishek Porel c Mohammed Siraj b Arshad Khan 18 Karun Nair c Arshad Khan b Prasidh Krishna 31 KL Rahul lbw b Prasidh Krishna 28 Axar Patel c Buttler b Prasidh Krishna 39 Tristan Stubbs c Prasidh Krishna b Mohammed Siraj 31 Ashutosh Sharma c sub (MK Lomror) b Sai Kishore 37 Vipraj Nigam c Buttler b Prasidh Krishna 0 Donovan Ferreira c Sai Kishore b Sharma 1 Mitchell Starc not out 2 Kuldeep Yadav not out 4

Extras:

(LB-3, W-9) 12 Total: (For 8 wkts, 20 overs) 203

Fall of wkts:

1-23, 2-58, 3-93, 4-146, 5-173, 6-173, 7-191, 8-199.

Bowling:

Mohammed Siraj 4-0-47-1, Arshad Khan 4-0-46-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-41-4, Rashid Khan 4-0-38-0, Ishant Sharma 3-0-19-1, Sai Kishore 1-0-9-1.

