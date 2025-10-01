Scoreboard ICC Women's World Cup: Australia vs New Zealand

Indore, Oct 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the women's ODI World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Australia: Alyssa Healy c Bates b Illing 19 Phoebe Litchfield b AC Kerr 45 Ellyse Perry c Bates b Tahuhu 33 Beth Mooney c AC Kerr b Tahuhu 12 Annabel Sutherland c Bates b AC Kerr 5 Ashleigh Gardner c Gaze b Illing 115 Tahlia McGrath c AC Kerr b Tahuhu 26 Sophie Molineux c Devine b JM Kerr 14 Kim Garth c Plimmer b JM Kerr 38 Alana King c Bates b JM Kerr 4 Darcie Brown not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, NB-2, W-10) 14 Total: (All out, 49.3 overs) 326 Fall of wkts: 1-40, 2-81, 3-108, 4-113, 5-128, 6-192, 7-239, 8-308, 9-325.

Bowling: Bree Illing 9-0-75-2, Jess Kerr 8.3-0-59-3, Sophie Devine 8-0-55-0, Amelia Kerr 10-0-54-2, Lea Tahuhu 8-0-42-3, Eden Carson 6-0-39-0. (More) PTI AM AM AM