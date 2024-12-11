Scoreboard: Ind v Aus 3rd Women's ODI

Perth, Dec 11 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India and Australia third and final women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Australia: Phoebe Litchfield c Ghosh b Reddy 25 Georgia Voll b Reddy 26 Ellyse Perry b Reddy 4 Beth Mooney c Ghosh b Reddy 10 Annabel Sutherland run out 110 Ashleigh Gardner c Mani b Sharma 50 Tahlia McGrath not out 56 Sophie Molineux not out 2 Extras: (NB-1, W-14) 15 Total (For six wickets in 50 overs) 298 Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-60, 3-72, 4-78, 5-174, 6-296 Bowling: Renuka Singh 10-0-54-0, Saima Thakor 6-0-40-0, Titas Sadhu 10-0-65-0, Arundhati Reddy 10-2-26-4, Deepti Sharma 9-0-77-1, Minnu Mani 5-0-36-0. (MORE) PTI TAP